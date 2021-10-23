Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Tenable as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after purchasing an additional 393,360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after purchasing an additional 406,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after buying an additional 1,756,241 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,415,000 after buying an additional 40,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,123,000 after buying an additional 256,761 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TENB opened at $51.85 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -199.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

