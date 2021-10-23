Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after buying an additional 201,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $156.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,667. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

