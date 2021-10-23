Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 18,213 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,019.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 206,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WRB traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $82.26. 1,351,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,581. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

