Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 8,196 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Ecolab accounts for about 0.9% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Ecolab by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,639. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.45.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

