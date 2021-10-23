Cipher Capital LP Boosts Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,564 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.69. 540,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,268. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.37. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

