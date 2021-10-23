Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.2% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,597,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,665,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,414. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

