Cipher Capital LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cipher Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,138 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.42. 4,732,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,359. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

