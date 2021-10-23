Cipher Capital LP Has $1.19 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,105 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,604,000 after buying an additional 150,938 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,915,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,616,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,102. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.65 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

