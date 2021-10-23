Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.33 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,828,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,631,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

