Cipher Capital LP Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock remained flat at $$77.29 on Friday. 2,150,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,088. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

