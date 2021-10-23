Cipher Capital LP Purchases 3,095 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alta Park Capital LP raised its stake in Workday by 24.6% in the second quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 160,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Workday by 21.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Workday by 12.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 140.5% in the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 23,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.79. 1,069,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,291. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,559.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $284.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

