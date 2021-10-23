Cipher Capital LP Purchases 5,438 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,592. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

