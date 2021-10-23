Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Ball makes up 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,523. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Cave bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.71 per share, with a total value of $199,562.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.85.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

