Cipher Capital LP Sells 21,680 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 21,680 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 6,741.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,265,700 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $83,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,320 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 15,155.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 90,303 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 4,272,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.