Cipher Capital LP Sells 4,319 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 560,661 shares of company stock valued at $209,709,416 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,377. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

