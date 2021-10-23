Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 3.6% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,657 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

CSCO opened at $55.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

