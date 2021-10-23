Civitas Reaches Market Cap of $86,369.70 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $86,369.70 and approximately $20.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00030949 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 149.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000961 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,305,586 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

