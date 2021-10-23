Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clene in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a market cap of $352.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.11. Clene has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

