Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Position Reduced by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,092,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 385,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,790 shares of company stock worth $110,628,143 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $184.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of -402.99 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

