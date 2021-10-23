CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,117 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after buying an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,253,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,508,000 after purchasing an additional 139,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,329,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 655,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,092. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

