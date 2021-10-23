Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.53. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 102,322 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.75% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.