Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.53. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $20.76, with a volume of 102,322 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $33.71 million, a PE ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)
Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.
