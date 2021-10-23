Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,369,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 474,382 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Comcast worth $1,503,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.24.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 14,850,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,690,658. The company has a market cap of $248.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

