Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.22 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $248.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

