Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 316,645 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of Comerica worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Comerica by 8.2% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 100.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 8,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 28.6% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 165,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMA opened at $88.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $88.74.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

