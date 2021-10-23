CommerceBlock Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CURRENCY:CBT) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, CommerceBlock has traded up 124.2% against the US dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CommerceBlock has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00102703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010619 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock (CBT) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official website is www.commerceblock.com . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommerceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

