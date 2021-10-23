Comparing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zynex and AxoGen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75 AxoGen 0 1 2 0 2.67

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.45%. AxoGen has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.59%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Zynex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and AxoGen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 5.35 $9.07 million $0.26 47.38 AxoGen $112.30 million 5.24 -$23.79 million ($0.60) -23.68

Zynex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AxoGen has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and AxoGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18% AxoGen -16.89% -17.22% -10.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats AxoGen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.

