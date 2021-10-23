Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,691.52

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,691.52 ($35.16) and traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.58). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,722 ($35.56), with a volume of 79,242 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,820.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,691.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

