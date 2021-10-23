Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $413.58 Million

Brokerages expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $413.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $376.30 million to $508.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $178.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK opened at $9.76 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.72.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

