Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.84.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 47.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,964,000 after buying an additional 1,737,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,680,367 shares during the last quarter. 28.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

