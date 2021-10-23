Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CAG remained flat at $$33.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,308,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,094,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

