Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Decreased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,630 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock remained flat at $$33.34 during trading hours on Friday. 1,308,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,379. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

