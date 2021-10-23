Conflux Network (CFX) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,317.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.16 or 0.06696593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.00319608 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.83 or 0.01022283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00090496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00436386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00279413 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00232381 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

