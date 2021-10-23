Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and traded as low as $2.61. Conifer shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 18,430 shares traded.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Sarafa purchased 38,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,777.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

