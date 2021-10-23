CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.00.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get CONMED alerts:

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in CONMED by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CONMED by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

CNMD stock opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $147.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.