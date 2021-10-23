Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,196 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 1.00% of Consolidated Water worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWCO. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO opened at $11.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $170.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

