Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.