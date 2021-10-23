Contrasting Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) & National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Research and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research $133.28 million 8.27 $37.26 million N/A N/A Absci $4.78 million 225.58 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares National Research and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research 25.66% 53.15% 25.72% Absci N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Research and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33

Absci has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.51%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than National Research.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Research beats Absci on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

