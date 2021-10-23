Contrasting AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and AssetMark Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A AssetMark Financial -0.04% 3.47% 2.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and AssetMark Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 1.91 $146.92 million N/A N/A AssetMark Financial $432.08 million 4.38 -$7.81 million $0.40 64.33

Bridge Investment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AssetMark Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridge Investment Group and AssetMark Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 AssetMark Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.80%. AssetMark Financial has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.14%. Given AssetMark Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AssetMark Financial is more favorable than Bridge Investment Group.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Bridge Investment Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

