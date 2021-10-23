Contrasting Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) and Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67% Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 3 9 0 2.75 Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $18.68, indicating a potential downside of 10.83%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Chesapeake Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.24 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -1,047.50 Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Chesapeake Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.