Contrasting Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Flowers Foods and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flowers Foods presently has a consensus target price of $23.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.60%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and Sow Good’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.21 $152.32 million $1.31 19.14 Sow Good $470,000.00 40.23 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flowers Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 5.27% 19.93% 8.33% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Sow Good on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.