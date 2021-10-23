Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $43,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $18,153,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.1% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

COST opened at $481.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $485.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

