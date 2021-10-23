COTI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $63.86 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. COTI has a total market cap of $457.38 million and approximately $63.86 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COTI has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00074508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00105873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.74 or 0.99766331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.43 or 0.06612629 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021889 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,672,118 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

