CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in CRH by 12.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CRH by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 31.69%.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

