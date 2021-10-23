Critical Analysis: Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brookline Bancorp pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookline Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Provident Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brookline Bancorp and Provident Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.12%. Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Provident Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $351.46 million 3.56 $47.63 million $0.58 27.62 Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.21 $7.56 million $1.00 17.00

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Provident Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Provident Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 30.60% 10.89% 1.18% Provident Financial 19.01% 6.02% 0.64%

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

