Critical Review: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

72.4% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.26 $226.41 million $1.50 11.85 Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.12 $5.47 billion $0.26 10.31

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Old National Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.05%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 34.10% 10.36% 1.32% Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19%

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Old National Bancorp pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Old National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Mizuho Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

