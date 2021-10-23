Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.36.

CRON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the company an “ouperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:CRON opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$6.60 and a 52-week high of C$20.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

