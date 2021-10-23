CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.14% of CryoLife worth $35,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after purchasing an additional 118,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 55,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 54.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other CryoLife news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRY opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $827.50 million, a PE ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.52. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Research analysts forecast that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

