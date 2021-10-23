CryptEx (CRX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,087.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.07 or 0.00027802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1,087.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,400.64 or 0.99987544 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00058055 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00051816 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.72 or 0.00649291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001654 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004367 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

