Cryptonovae Achieves Market Cap of $1.89 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0474 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $42,796.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,819,362 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

