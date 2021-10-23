CryptoTask (CTASK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,016.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $1,016.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00072034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00105742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,711.81 or 1.00421255 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.69 or 0.06532956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00021832 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.